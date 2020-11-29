Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Report Analysis by Region, Price, Business Development and Technology, Future Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Report starts with giving a brief overview of product classification, product definition, industry chain structure, various applications of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market, leading manufacturers of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) industry. It also delivers an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), also known as 3a, 4, 7, 7a-tatrahydro-4,7-methano-1H-indene, (endo) or (exo) tricycle[5.2.1.0 (2,6)]deca-3,8-diene or cyclopentadiene dimer is a white crystalline solid at room temperature with a distinctive odor. The Chemical Abstract Service Registry Number (CASRN) is 77-73-6. Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) is typically a clear liquid with a fragrant (strong) musty odor. DCPD is a dimer of cyclopentadiene (CPD) and is formed during high-temperature cracking of petroleum fractions and recovered by distillation. It is a highly reactive intermediate used to produce a wide range of resins, including aromatic hydrocarbon resins, unsaturated polyester resins, phenolics, and epoxies.
At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is a competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase . Scope of the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) Market Report :
The global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market is valued at 861.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 892.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
