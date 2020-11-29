Whey Market Size 2020 : Research Report on Leading Players, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Investment and Forecast 2026

Whey Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Whey Market provides detailed analysis of Whey Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Whey market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Whey market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Euroserum(FR)

FrieslandCampina(NL)

Lactalis Ingredients(FR)

Hilmar Cheese Company(US)

DMK(DK)

Arla Foods(DK)

Fonterra(NZ)

Volac(UK)

Leprino Foods Company(US)

Saputo Ingredients(US)

Davisco Foods(US)

Agropur(US)

Glanbia Nutritionals(UK)

Devondale Murray Goulburn(AU)

Swiss Valley Farms(CH)

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf(DE)

Valio(FL)

Bongrain Group(FR)

Associated Milk Producers(US)

Carbery(UK)

Land O’Lakes(US)

Brewster Cheese Company(CH)

MILEI(DE)

Dairygold Co-Operative Society(UK)

Whey is the watery liquid that remains after the coagulation of the casein proteins in cheese making. Whey contains most of the lactose and about 20% of the protein in milk. It is mainly consisted of lactose, proteins and minerals. The technical barriers of whey are low, and the whey market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world close to the milk and cheese manufacturing bases; the main milk and cheese producers are distributed in USA, Europe, and New Zealand, such as European producers like Euroserum FrieslandCampina and Lactalis Ingredients etc., Hilmar Cheese Company Leprino Foods Company and Saputo Ingredients etc. from USA, and Fonterra from New Zealand. The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of people's awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of whey is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Whey industry will usher in a huge growth space. There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. A significant growth opportunity is attracting more manufacturers to enter the industry. The Competition in Whey market will become more intense. The global Whey market is valued at 93430 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 122480 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Whey in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Whey Breakdown Data by Type:

Acid whey

Sweet whey

Demineralized whey

Non-Demineralized whey Whey Breakdown Data by Application:

Pharma

Nutrition

Health care

Personal care

Food