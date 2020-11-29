Smart Water Meter Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Analysis Report by Regions, CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Trends and Forecast 2026

Smart Water Meter Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Smart Water Meter Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.

This report studies the Smart Water Meter market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Arad Technologies

Kamstrup

Takahata Precison

Neptune Technology Group

SenTec

Badger Meter

Xylem Inc

Aquiba

Itron

Elster

Johnson Valves

Datamatic

Sanchuan

Suntront

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab

Chongqing Smart Water Meter

Ningbo Water Meter

Wasion Group

Shenzhen Huaxu

Smart water meter is a new type of water metering which uses modern micro electro technology, modern sensor technology, and smart IC card technology. It can not only measure water use, but can transfer water use data and settle trading. The technical barriers of Smart water meter are low, and the Smart water meter market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Takahata Precison, Neptune Technology Group, SenTec, Badger Meter, Sensus, and others. The global Smart Water Meter market is valued at 2294.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2809.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Smart Water Meter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Smart Water Meter Breakdown Data by Type:

Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water Meter Smart Water Meter Breakdown Data by Application:

IC Card Water Meter

TM Card Prepayment Water Meter

RF Smart Card Meter

Coded Water Meter

Impulse Type Remote Water Meter