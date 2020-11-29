Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Size 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Key Players, Top Countries Data, Manufactures, Future Investment, Business Development, Growth and Forecast 2026

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Liquid Crystal Polymer market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Liquid Crystal Polymer market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Liquid Crystal Polymer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Celanese(US)

Sumitomo Chemical(JP)

Polyplastics(JP)

Ueno Fine Chemicals(JP)

Toray(JP)

Solvay Plastic(BE)

AIE(CN)

LCPs (Liquid Crystal Polymers) are partially crystalline aromatic polyesters based on p-hydroxybenzoic acid and related monomers. LCPs form areas of highly ordered structures when in the liquid phase but the degree of order is less than that of a regular solid crystal. LCPs are fire resistant at high temperatures and chemically resistant in very thin walled applications. LCPs are typically used for medical applications, including trays and drug delivery systems, and in diagnostics for the automotive and telecommunication industries. Currently, LCP is still a high-end engineering plastics, compared to traditional engineering plastics, it has an absolute performance advantage, it is possible for few to manufacture the product, which leads to downstream consumer of bargaining power is not high, but upstream raw materials declining year by year, LCP product prices have reduced, but only slightly. Scope of the Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Report : The global Liquid Crystal Polymer market is valued at 1173 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1368.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Liquid Crystal Polymer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Liquid Crystal Polymer Breakdown Data by Type:

Basic Grade

Health Grade Liquid Crystal Polymer Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive Field

Electronic Field

Medical Devices