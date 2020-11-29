Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market Sales and Revenue with Top Countries Data, Share by Application / Types (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026)

Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Vertical Axis Wind Turbine market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Vertical Axis Wind Turbine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

UGE

Helix Wind

Wind Harvest

Astralux

Kliux Energies

Sycamore Energy

Ropatec

Arborwind

Quietrevolution

Turbine

Luethi Enterprises

Aeolos

Oy Windside Production

Eastern Wind Power

Windspire Energy

SAW

Ningbo Fengshen

Vertical-axis wind turbines (VAWTs) are a type of wind turbine where the main rotor shaft is set vertically and the main components are located at the base of the turbine. This arrangement allows the generator and gearbox to be located close to the ground, facilitating service and repair. VAWTs do not need to be pointed into the wind, which removes the need for wind-sensing and orientation mechanisms. Vertical axis wind turbines offer several potential advantages over the standard horizontal axis wind turbines which are now in common use worldwide. The US and Europe are the major suppliers of vertical axis wind turbine and also the major consumption markets. In the US, the large land makes it expansive to connect the remote villages into grid. And there is also massive wind power resource, which drive the development of vertical axis wind turbine industry. The global Vertical Axis Wind Turbine market is valued at 13770 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 18550 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026. Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Breakdown Data by Type:

Darrieus

Savonius Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

Fishery and Recreational Boats

Hybrid Systems

Pastures, Farms and Remote Villages

Potable Systems for Leisure

Pumping

Desalination and Purification