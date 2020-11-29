Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market Size 2020 : Share Industry Trends, Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026

Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market along with competitive landscape, Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Asahi Kasei

Firestone

JSR

LANXESS

Michelin

Goodyear

Trinseo

Kumho Petr

Dynasol

Zeon

LG Chem

Eni

Sibur

Sumitomo

TSRC

Chi Mei

NKNH

Karbochem

Sinopec

Solution-polymerized styrene-butadiene rubber (SSBR) are the products of polymerization of butadiene-1,3 and styrene in hydrocarbon solvent with lithium-organic catalyst. SSBR is widely used in tire, industrial rubber, cable and footwear industries. Wide use of SSBR is explained by high technical properties of the rubbers based on them. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. The global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) market is valued at 4105.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6284 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Breakdown Data by Type:

Styrene Content <60%

Styrene Content >60% Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SSBR) Breakdown Data by Application:

Shoes

Tires

Electrically Insulating Materials