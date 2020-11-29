Abrasive Disc Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

Abrasive Disc Market 2020 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Abrasive Disc Market. At first, the report provides current Abrasive Disc business situation along with a valid assessment of the Abrasive Disc business. Abrasive Disc report is partitioned based on driving Abrasive Disc players, application and regions. The progressing Abrasive Disc economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

This report studies the Abrasive Disc market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Saint-Gobain

Tyrolit

3M

Rhodius

DRONCO

Bosch

Pferd

Klingspor

Hermes Schleifmittel

METABO

Weiler

Mirka

Stanley Black & Decker

Ali Industries

CGW

Ingersoll-rand

Abrasive disc is a coated abrasive which bonded fine ore abrasive grains to the base material of uniform thickness. It can machine a uniform surface. Abrasive discs consist of abrasive grains adhered onto a backing of cloth, fiber, film, paper, non-woven, or other material. These units are then mounted on a sander, grinder or similar tool and used in a variety of sanding, grinding, polishing and surface preparation applications. China has played a more and more important role in abrasive disc industry in the past years and it will be an important consumer market with a huge development space in future. The global Abrasive Disc market is valued at 1182.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1604.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Abrasive Disc in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cutting Disc

Grinding Disc

Others Abrasive Disc Breakdown Data by Application:

Metalworking

Woodworking

Ceramics

Semiconductor Manufacturing