CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2026

LG Innotek

SEMCO

Sharp

LITEON

Cowell

Sunny Optical

FOXCONN

Partron

Primax

O-FILM

MCNEX

Chicony

TOSHIBA

CAMMSYS

STMicroelectronics

Truly

BYD

A CMOS Camera Module (CCM) is a device that converts an optical image into electronic video signals. These electronic signals are then converted into digital data on the display of a digital imaging device for users to store as a digital image. The booming demand for mobile phone, smartphones, multimedia tablets and other mobile devices has driven the demand for camera modules, which are the core components for built-in digital cameras and have become one of the key differentiating factors for such devices.The CMOS camera module is comprised of a complex integration of optical, electronic, and mechanical technologies. LG Innotek, SEMCO, Sharp and LITEON captured the top four revenue share spots in the CMOS Camera Module market in 2015. LG Innotek dominated with 16.54 percent revenue share, followed by SEMCO with 14.41 percent revenue share and Sharp with 7.22 percent revenue share. The global CMOS Camera Module (CCM) market is valued at 21 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 30 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026. CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Breakdown Data by Type:

VGA and below

2MP

5MP

8MP

12MP

16MP+ CMOS Camera Module (CCM) Breakdown Data by Application:

Mobile phone,

Smartphones,

Tablet PCs

Game Consoles

TV

Automotive