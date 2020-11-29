Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2020 : Growth, Opportunities, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data & Forecast To 2026

Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Isoprene Rubber (IR) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

KauchukSterlitamak

Sibur

Goodyear Chemical

Kraton

Zeon

JSR

Kuraray

Karbochem

Yikesi

Luhua

Isoprene rubber (IR) is a polymer of synthetic isoprene. It combines the key qualities of natural rubber such as good mechanical properties and hysteresis with superior features such as high purity, excellent clarity, good flow, low gel content, no nitrosamines, and no natural rubber proteins. The IR products are widely used in tire, medical products, conveyor belts and others. In addition, polyisoprene elastomer is equivalent to isoprene rubber (IR). In consumption regions, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Russia is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. The isoprene rubber industry is easily affected by the price of the natural rubber crude oil and natural gas. The natural rubber is an alternative of IR products, with the same price trends in the past few years. The price of natural rubber changed intensely since 2013, which lead to the fluctuation of IR price. The major raw material for isoprene rubber is isoprene monomer. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of isoprene rubber industry. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin. The global Isoprene Rubber (IR) market is valued at 1387.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1758.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Isoprene Rubber (IR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Isoprene Rubber (IR) Breakdown Data by Type:

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade Isoprene Rubber (IR) Breakdown Data by Application:

Tires and Tire Products

Mechanical Rubber Products