Crotonaldehyde Market Size 2020 by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate with Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2026

This report studies the Crotonaldehyde market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Crotonaldehyde market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Celanese

Jinyimeng Group

Jilin Songtai Chemical

China Overseas Pioneer Chemicals

Crotonaldehyde is an almost colorless to pale yellow, highly flammable liquid with a lachrymatory effect and a pungent odor. It has poor solubility in water but is readily soluble in the usual organic solvents such as alcohols, ether and boiling point fractions of petroleum. At the present, major manufacturers of crotonaldehyde are concentrated in China, but at the same time subject to performance crotonaldehyde, mainly consumption in China, so the market is a single channel. The global Crotonaldehyde market is valued at 243.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 319.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

0.99

Others Crotonaldehyde Breakdown Data by Application:

Production of crotonic acid

Production of thiophenes

Pyridines

Pharmaceuticals