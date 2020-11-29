Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Report Analysis by Region, Price, Opportunities,CAGR, Business Development and Technology, Future Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology classification and applications. Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market report focusses on global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market report.

This report studies the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Ube Industries

Kishida Kagaku

Shandong Shida Shenghua

Shandong flying

Carcol Chemical

Liaoyang Best Group

Lixing Chemical

Liaoning Huifu Chemical

Chongqing Changfeng

Diethyl carbonate (DEC) is a carbonate ester with the formula CO (OCH2CH3)2. Diethyl carbonate is widely applied in the field of medicine, pesticides, battery, and others. The diethyl carbonate (DEC) industry concentration is high; the manufacturers are distributed in Japan and China, due to the environmental and manufacturing cost factors. There are three manufacturers in Japan, they are UBE Group Kishida Kagaku and Kowa Company. In China, there are less than twenty manufacturers like Chaoyang chemical, Shandong Shida Shenghua, Tongling Jintai Chemical, Shandong flying, Carcol Chemical, Liaoyang Best Group and Lixing Chemical etc., the homogeneity of the products is serious, and the market competition is fierce. Scope of the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Report : The global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market is valued at 153 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 181 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Battery Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industry Grade Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Breakdown Data by Application:

Electrolytes

Pharmaceuticals and Pesticides

Synthetic Fibres and Resins