VHF Air-ground Communications Stations Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Rohde & Schwarz

Northrop Grumman

Selex ES

Becker Avionics

Haige

Spaceon

VHF air-ground communications station is one of the key devices in VHF air-ground communication system for civil aviation air traffic management. It is used for the approach tower, the remote control station of air control center, and the air way station to realize air guide communication of air traffic management. VHF Air-ground Communications Stations product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are moderately developed countries and developed countries Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the last few years, the total number of new type of VHF Air-ground Communications Stations developed by domestic manufacturers is limited. This shows that the efforts to develop new product in China is not enough, but also shows that the allocation space of domestic VHF Air-ground Communications Stations still need to expand. There is still a big gap compared with the imported VHF Air-ground Communications Stations. As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese VHF Air-ground Communications Stations industry needs to transit to high-end products, this industry still has considerable development prospects in China. The global VHF Air-ground Communications Stations market is valued at 130.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 131.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2021-2026. VHF Air-ground Communications Stations Breakdown Data by Type:

Desktop Air-ground Communications Stations

Portable Air-ground Communications Stations VHF Air-ground Communications Stations Breakdown Data by Application:

Civil Aviation Air-Ground Communication

Air Traffic Control System

Emergency Rescue and Disaster Relief