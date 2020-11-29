Strontium Carbonate Market 2020 : Growth, Opportunities, Industry Analysis with Top Countries Data & Forecast To 2026

Strontium Carbonate Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Strontium Carbonate market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Strontium Carbonate Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Global Strontium Carbonate market competition by top manufacturers:

Solvay

Chongqing Yuanhe Fine Chemicals

Guizhou Red Star

Qinghai Jinrui Group

Xinji Chemical

Zaozhuang Yongli Chemcial

Nanjing Jinyan Strontium

As a main product in salt industry, strontium carbonate has strong X-ray shielding function and unique physical-chemical properties. It is widely used in electronics, military industry, metallurgy, light industry, medicine and optics fields. It develops fast in world's inorganic chemical materials. China is the world's largest producer with a share of 58%. The global Strontium Carbonate market is valued at 290.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 346.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Strontium Carbonate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Strontium Carbonate Breakdown Data by Type:

Industrial Grade

Strontium Carbonate Breakdown Data by Application:

Magnetic Materials

Glass

Metal Smelting

Ceramics