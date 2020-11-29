Thebaine Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Report Analysis by Region, Price, Opportunities,CAGR, Business Development and Technology, Future Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Thebaine Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Thebaine market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

This report studies the Thebaine market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Thebaine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Sun Pharmaceutical

Tasmanian Alkaloids

Alcaliber

TPI

Cepia-Sanofi

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Short Description about Thebaine Market: Thebaine, also known as paramorphine, is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble (in pure form after a synthesis), poisonous alkaloid. Thebaine is not used therapeutically, but as the main alkaloid extracted from papaver bracteatum (Iranian poppy), it can be converted industrially into a variety of compounds including oxycodone, oxymorphone, nalbuphine, naloxone, naltrexone, buprenorphine and etorphine. Currently, because of the special properties of thebaine, subject to strict control in most countries, so the market production control by the country's policy. Scope of the Thebaine Market Report : The global Thebaine market is valued at 62 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 60 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Thebaine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Thebaine market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Thebaine Breakdown Data by Type:

Extraction from Poppy Straw

Extraction from Opium Thebaine Breakdown Data by Application:

Oxycodone

Hydrocodone

Buprenorphine