1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Detailed Analysis on Shares, Sales, Price, Imapct of Covid 19 on 1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene Market, Future Investment, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the 1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global 1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

FHR

Eni

Nanjing Refinery

Xinjiang Tianli

Jinyang Chemical

Jiangsu Hualun

Jinling Petrochemical

Lanzhou Petrochemical

1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene, a flammable colorless liquid with a strong odor, occurs naturally in coal tar and petroleum. It is a major component (typically 40%) of a petroleum refinery distillation fraction known as the C9 aromatic fraction (or simply the C9 fraction). Trimellitic anhydride is the largest application of 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene, others applications include mesitylene and so on. With increasing demand from downstream industry, 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. FHR, Eni, Jiangsu Zhengdan, Nanjing Refinery and so on are among of key players in 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene industry at the moment. The global 1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene market is valued at 398.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 389.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the 1,2,4-Trimethylbenzene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Trimellitic Anhydride

