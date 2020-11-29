Hot Rolled Coils Market Report with Top Countries Data : Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Types & Market Analysis by Application and Forecast by 2026

Hot Rolled Coils Market Report gives detailed information of major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc. Hot Rolled Coils market Report presents a professional and deep analysis on the present state of Hot Rolled Coils Market that Includes major types, major applications, Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Hot Rolled Coils market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Hot Rolled Coils market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

ArcelorMittal

AnSteel Group

Anyang Steel

BaoSteel Group

Baotou Steel

Benxi Steel

CSC

Evraz Group

CELSA Group

Gerdau

Hebei Steel Group

Hyundai Steel

IMIDRO

JFE

Jianlong Group

Jingye Steel

Jiuquan Steel

JSW

Maanshan Steel

Metinvest

MMK

NSSMC

NLMK

Nucor Corporation

POSCO

Rizhao Steel

SAIL

Severstal

Shagang Group

Hot rolling is a mill process which involves rolling the steel at a high temperature (typically at a temperature over 1700° F), which is above the steel's recrystallization temperature. When steel is above the recrystallization temperature, it can be shaped and formed easily, and the steel can be made in much larger sizes. Hot rolled steel is typically cheaper than cold rolled steel due to the fact that it is often manufactured without any delays in the process, and therefore the reheating of the steel is not required (as it is with cold rolled). When the steel cools off it will shrink slightly thus giving less control on the size and shape of the finished product when compared to cold rolled. Hot Rolled Coils refers to the rolling of flat rolled sheet and coil products. The Hot Rolled Coils market is very dispersion market; the revenue of top twenty players accounts about 51% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from China and Europe. The leading players mainly are ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, JFE Steel Corporation, Ansteel Group, Tata Steel, Hesteel Group, POSCO, Nucor Corporation and Benxi Steel Group; ArcelorMittal is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 6.8% in 2017. The global Hot Rolled Coils market is valued at 201 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 237.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026. Hot Rolled Coils Breakdown Data by Type:

Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness≥3mm)

Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness<3mm) Hot Rolled Coils Breakdown Data by Application:

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer Appliances Industry

Housing

Automotive