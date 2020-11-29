Flex LED Strip Market Size 2020 : Research Report on Leading Players, Sales, Price, Covid 19 Impact on Business prospects, Future Investment and Forecast 2026

Flex LED Strip Market Research Report 2020-2026 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Flex LED Strip Industry share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Flex LED Strip market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

This report studies the Flex LED Strip market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

OML Technology

Jiasheng Lighting

Osram

Philips

Forge Europa

Sidon Lighting

Optek Electronics

NVC Lighting

Opple

Jesco Lighting

Ledtronics

PAK

Flex LED strip lights are thin flexible printed circuit boards with LEDs and resistors attached that populated by surface mounted light-emitting diodes (SMD LEDs) that usually comes with an adhesive backing. These LED strips come in many configurations meaning one can be very bright to light an entire room and another less bright for accent lighting. LED flexible strips can also be made to use any usable wavelength or color that is desired for your home or business project. A flexible LED strip can be used in almost everywhere and it is an ideal choice for thin channel letters, halo letters, edge-lit sings, cove lighting and decorative lighting, etc. The global Flex LED Strip market is valued at 664 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1434.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Flex LED Strip in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Flex LED Strip Breakdown Data by Type:

3528

5050

Others Flex LED Strip Breakdown Data by Application:

Low Voltage