Canned Motor Pumps Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Research Analysis Report Growth at CAGR Value, Industry Share, Key Company Profiles, Type, Applications, Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Canned motor pump is a kind of sealless pumps. Canned Motor Pump is a centrifugal pump with hermetically sealed electric motor mounted on single shaft thus eliminating the requirement of mechanical seal or other sealing device. Entire rotating assembly is immersed in the liquid, and motor stator and rotor are isolated from the pumped liquid with corrosion resistant, non-magnetic liner and sleeve. A part of the pumped liquid is by-passed through the motor, for cooling of motor and lubricating the bearing.
Canned motor pumps are characterized by their compact and integrated design, with the motor and pump forming a single unit with the rotor and impeller fitted on to a common shaft. The rotor is guided by two slide bearings and the drive motor stator is separated from the rotor using a cylindrical metal can. The rotor compartment, together with the hydraulic section of the pump, is filled with the pumped medium during operation. The heat loss from the motor is carried off by a partial flow between the motor and stator, and the flow also lubricates both slide bearings in the rotor compartment. The can, which is a hermetically sealed component, and the motor casing offer primary and secondary containment, respectively. It is this double containment design, together with the compactness and low noise level, and differentiates the canned motor pump from the magnetically coupled pump. The design makes canned motor pump 100% leak-free. Even in the unlikely event of a stator lime rupturing there is no leakage to the atmosphere. These factors make the canned motor pump ideally suited to the safe handling of hazardous and volatile organic compounds, particularly where high temperatures and high working pressures are encountered.
The canned motor pump industry is highly concentrated, which is due to the high barriers, including technical barriers and supply chain barriers. Also, since the gross profit in pump industry is quite easy to calculate, manufacturers found it hard to lift price unless product quality has been lift to a large extent. The major manufacturers in this industry are Teikoku, Nikkiso, Kirloskar Brothers, HERMETIC-Pumpen, Dynamic Pumps, OPTIMEX, Shinhoo, Zhejiang Dayuan, Shanghai East Pump, Dalian Huanyou, Chemmp, Shigme, Hayward Tyler, Curtiss-Wright, Harbin Electric Corporation. Scope of the Canned Motor Pumps Market Report :
The global Canned Motor Pumps market is valued at 1905.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2073.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Canned Motor Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
