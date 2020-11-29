Citral Market Size 2020 : Share Industry Trends, Competitors Strategy, Segments, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2026

Citral Market Report Deliver an in-depth assessment of the Citral including qualifying Technologies, Key trends, Market drivers, Challenges, Standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain. The Citral Market report also presents forecasts for Citral investments from 2018 till 2022.The report includes Citral new project SWOT analysis, Investment practicableness analysis, Investment come analysis and Development trend analysis. The key rising opportunities of the fastest growing market segments are coated throughout this report.

This report studies the Citral market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Citral market competition by top manufacturers:

BASF

Kuraray

Zhejiang NHU

Kalpsutra Chemicals

Jiangxi Xuesong

Guangzhou Ri Huace

Jiangxi Global Natural Spices

Rajkeerth

Industrial and Fine Chemicals

Citral (C10H16O), also called 3,7-dimethyl-2,6-octadienal, a pale yellow liquid, with a strong lemon odour, that occurs in the essential oils of plants. It is insoluble in water but soluble in ethanol (ethyl alcohol), diethyl ether, and mineral oil. It is used in perfumes and flavourings and in the manufacture of other chemicals. Chemically, citral is a mixture of two aldehydes that have the same molecular formula but different structures. In consumption market, the global sales value decreases with the 1.78% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In next two or three years, the production of citral would increase rapidly, which results from BASF putting into production in Malaysia and Zhejiang NHU new project of citral. So the international competition would be much keener. And then the price and gross would decrease. We predicted that the citral industry would present excess capacity status, while the demand exceeds supply recently. The global Citral market is valued at 762 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 688.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -1.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Citral in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Citral Breakdown Data by Type:

Natural Citral

Citral Breakdown Data by Application:

Lemon Essence

Vitamin A

Ionone

Menthol