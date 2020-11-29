Lithium Tantalate Crystal Market 2020 with Top Countries Data By Market Size, Types, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast to 2026

Lithium Tantalate Crystal Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Lithium Tantalate Crystal Market provides detailed analysis of Lithium Tantalate Crystal Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

This report studies the Lithium Tantalate Crystal market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Lithium Tantalate Crystal market competition by top manufacturers:

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Orient Tantalum Industry

Oxide Corporation

Korth Kristalle

SIOM

Castech

CETC

Crystalwise

Shanghai Dongcheng Electronic Materials

United Crystal

Lithium tantalate (LiTaO3, LT) crystal is an important ferroelectric material. It has both chemical and mechanical stability as well as a high optical damage threshold. Lithium tantalate exhibits unique electro-optical, pyroelectric and piezoelectric properties combined with good mechanical and chemical stability and wide transparency range and high optical damage threshold. This makes LiTaO3 well-suited for numerous applications including electro-optical modulators, pyroelectric detectors, optical waveguide and SAW substrates, piezoelectric transducers etc. Lithium tantalate crystal it has excellent piezoelectric electromechanical coupling coefficient, low loss, and high temperature stability, and good high-frequency performance, electro-optical and thermoelectric properties. With the rapid development of communications, information industry development and industrialization of new optoelectronic materials, downstream demand for lithium tantalate crystal keeps increasing. The global Lithium Tantalate Crystal market is valued at 175.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 203.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026. Lithium Tantalate Crystal Breakdown Data by Type:

Acoustic Grade

Optical Grade

Other Lithium Tantalate Crystal Breakdown Data by Application:

Surface Acoustic Wave

Electro-Optical

Piezoelectric Transducers

Pyroelectric