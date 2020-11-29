Vitamin D Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Growth by Opportunities, Application, Current Trend and Forecast by 2026

Vitamin D Market analysis is provided for each region, based on the growth rate, consumer buying patterns, present demand and supply scenarios in Vitamin D Market. This market research report is a beneficial tool for its buyer to increase the profitability of investment, to explore new dimensions, and to make informed decisions.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Vitamin D market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
Global Vitamin D market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer
Vitamin D Market:
Vitamin D is a steroid Vitamin; a group of fat-soluble prohormones that help maintain the balance of calcium in the body, important for normal growth and mineralization of bones and teeth. Extensive and ongoing research on Vitamin D has also brought to light new roles of this Vitamin in modulation of cell growth, neuromuscular and immune functions.
There are two commercially used forms of vitamin D, vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Both forms are used in nutritional supplements, where vitamin D3 prevails, whereas vitamin D2 finds greater use in pharmacies in the area of final dosage forms.
In consumption market, the China market sales value for vitamin D is expected to reach 91 million USD in 2016. China is the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the largest production base of vitamin D. And the production share of vitamin D is responsible for 86.10% in the world in 2015. At present, in developed countries, the vitamin D industry is generally at a more advanced level. The top three manufacturers are Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech, Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical, Kingdomway, respectively with global sales market share of 30.86%, 17.72% and 15.12% in 2015. The USA mainly rely on imports from foreign to buy the vitamin D product. The apparent consumption of USA is 1764 MT in 2015. Scope of the Vitamin D Market Report :
The global Vitamin D market is valued at 130.1 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 141.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Vitamin D in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
