Heat Pipe Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2026

This report studies the Heat Pipe market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Heat Pipe market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Furukawa

Aavid

Fujikura

Cooler Master

AVC

Yen Ching

Auras

CCI

Forcecon Tech

Foxccon

Wakefield Vette

Themacore

Innergy Tech

SPC

Dau

Taisol

Colmac Coil

ACT

Newidea Technology

Shengnuo

Novark

Boyuan

Deepcool

Wtl-heatpipe

Harbin DawnHappy Short Description about Heat Pipe Market: A heat pipe is a closed evaporator-condenser system consisting of a sealed, hollow tube whose inside walls are lined with a capillary structure or wick. Thermodynamic working fluid, with substantial vapor pressure at the desired operating temperature, saturates the pores of the wick in a state of equilibrium between liquid and vapor. When heat is applied to the heat pipe, the liquid in the wick heats and evaporates. As the evaporating fluid fills the heat pipe hollow center, it diffuses throughout its length. Condensation of the vapor occurs wherever the temperature is even slightly below that of the evaporation area. As it condenses, the vapor gives up the heat it acquired during evaporation. This effective high thermal conductance helps maintain near constant temperatures along the entire length of the pipe. The Heat pipe industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 23.43% of the revenue market in 2016. Asia-Pacific area occupied 42.27% of the revenue market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 23.11% and 21.10% of the global total industry. Recently, as the downturn of consumer electronics industry, the Heat pipe price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years. Scope of the Heat Pipe Market Report : The global Heat pipe market is valued at 2508.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3221.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Heat Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Constant Conductance

Vapor chamber

Variable Conductance

Diode

Thermosyphon

Others Heat Pipe Breakdown Data by Application:

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Process Industry