CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Market Size (Impact of Covid 19 ) : Growth Factors, CAGR, Trends and Top Countries Data & Global Industry Analysis 2020-2026

This report studies the CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Bystronic

Coherent

Colfax

Komatsu

Nissan Tanaka

Trumpf

Yamazaki Mazak

DMG Mori Seiki

AMADA

Okuma Corporation

Schuler

GF Machining Solutions

Haas Automation

A CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tool is a machine for cutting metal or other rigid materials. Geographically, Northeast China and East China are main production bases for CNC metal-cutting machine tools (CNC lathe, machining center), while the Yangtze River Delta region is the major production base for CNC grinder and functional parts (ball screw and linear guideway). East China and Northeast China together seized about 73.6% of CNC metal-cutting machine tool market in 2016, compared with an 88% share for Central China and East China in CNC metal-forming machine tool market. The global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools market is valued at 78070 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 147330 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.

Vertical Machine Centers

Horizontal Machine Tool

CCN Grinder CNC Metal Cutting Machine Tools Breakdown Data by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Shipbuilding