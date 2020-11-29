TFT-LCD Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Analysis Report on Leading Players, CAGR, Sales and Revenue, Price, Covid 19 Impact Analysis, Future Investment,Trends and Forecast 2026

TFT-LCD Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the TFT-LCD market. TFT-LCD industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global TFT-LCD industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The TFT-LCD Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

LG Display

Innolux

AUO

Samsung Display

Sharp

BOE

Japan Display

CSOT

Tianma

CPT

CEC-Panda

Hannstar Short Description about TFT-LCD Market: A thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT-LCD) is a variant of a liquid-crystal display (LCD) that uses thin-film transistor (TFT) technology to improve image qualities such as addressability and contrast. A TFT-LCD is an active-matrix LCD, in contrast to passive-matrix LCDs or simple, direct-driven LCDs with a few segments. TFT LCDs are used in appliances including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook PC, tablet PC, mobile phones, handheld video game systems, personal digital assistants, navigation systems and projectors. TFT LCDs are also used in car instrument clusters because they allow the driver to customize the cluster, as well as being able to provide an analogue-like display with digital elements. The TFT-LCD industry touched the bottom in 2011, then has warmed up slowly since 2012 and is expected to reach its peak in early 2015, but it will fall into another lengthy decline stage by 2016. After the TFT-LCD industry slumped, TFT-LCD vendors in different countries chose varying countermeasures. South Korean vendors represented by Samsung strived to explore the OLED field. In Japan, Sharp transferred to be a small and medium-sized panel vendor, produced mobile phone panels with 8.5-generation lines and vigorously developed IGZO technology. Hitachi, Sony and Toshiba set up a joint venture Japan Display (referred to as JDI) to develop LTPS technology. Taiwanese vendors developed 4K HD technology. Chinese mainland vendors promoted the construction of new production lines at low costs aggressively. As a result, Chinese mainland vendors are the most notable winners, followed by Taiwanese and Japanese counterparts. Scope of the TFT-LCD Market Report : The global TFT-LCD market is valued at 108730 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 93420 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -2.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the TFT-LCD in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the TFT-LCD Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global TFT-LCD market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. TFT-LCD Breakdown Data by Type:

Large TFT-LCD (≥9” Around 95% Market Share)

Medium and Small TFT-LCD (<9” Around 5% Market Share) TFT-LCD Breakdown Data by Application:

Notebook PC

9“Tablet PC

Mini-Note PC

LCD Monitor

LCD TV

Public Display