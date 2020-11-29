Automotive Tire Market Size 2020 with Top Countries Data : Detailed Analysis on Shares, Sales, Price, Imapct of Covid 19 on Automotive Tire Market, Future Investment, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026

Automotive Tire Market Report presents in depth information and factual data about the Global Automotive Tire industry, providing an overall statistical Analysis of this market on the basis of Market drivers, Market limitations, and Its future prospects. Initially, report covers Product description, Classification, key Manufactures in Automotive Tire Market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Automotive Tire market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Automotive Tire market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo

Yokohama

Maxxis

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Cooper Tire

Kumho Tire

Toyo Tire

Apollo Tyres

Triangle Group

Nexen Tire

Hengfeng Rubber

Tire is a ring or band of rubber, either solid or hollow and inflated, or of metal, placed over the rim of a wheel to provide traction, resistance to wear, or other desirable properties. This report we researched the automotive type which is used in automotive. Asia is the biggest supplier of automotive tire, the production market share of Asia was 59.23% in 2015. Europe is the second supplier, with the production market share of 16.9% in 2015. The global Automotive Tire market is valued at 192440 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 226050 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Automotive Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Automotive Tire Breakdown Data by Type:

Bias Tire

Radial Tire Automotive Tire Breakdown Data by Application:

Passenger Car