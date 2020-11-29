Lateral Flow POC Reader Market Sales and Revenue with Top Countries Data, Share by Application / Types (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026)

Lateral Flow POC Reader Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Lateral Flow POC Reader Market provides detailed analysis of Lateral Flow POC Reader Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

This report studies the Lateral Flow POC Reader market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Lateral Flow POC Reader market competition by top manufacturers:

Abbott

QIAGEN

skannex

LRE Medical

BD Company

Axxin

optricon

Trinity Biotech

Detekt

Quidel Corporation

Abingdon

Fio Corporation

magnasense

Lateral Flow POC Reader is a universal mobile analysis device for the qualitative and quantitative analysis of lateral flow assays, immunological rapid tests for point-of-care diagnostics. The tests can originate in multiple fields of application, such as cancer and heart disease diagnostics or drug screening. The Lateral Flow POC Reader industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Alere and Becton, Dickinson and Company have relative higher level of product's quality. As to Germany, QIAGEN has become as a global leader. In Norway, Skannex leads the technology development. The global Lateral Flow POC Reader market is valued at 878.9 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1555.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Lateral Flow POC Reader in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Lateral Flow POC Reader Breakdown Data by Type:

Digital/Mobile Readers

Benchtop Readers Lateral Flow POC Reader Breakdown Data by Application:

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

Cardiac Marker Testing

Cholesterol & Lipid Testing

Drugs-of-abuse Testing