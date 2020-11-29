Agate Market 2020 with Top Countries Data By Market Size, Types, Competitive Landscape, Trends, Opportunities And Forecast to 2026

Agate Market Report gives overview of Related Market including Types, Applications and Top Manufacturers with characteristics, technology and market chain with Analysis and latest market trends and growth. The Agate market research report also explains future Industry Supply, market demand, value, competition and its analysis of key player with industry forecast from 2020 to 2026.

Agates are semi-precious gemstones that are a variegated form of chalcedony, which is silicon dioxide in the form of microscopic fibrous quartz crystals. Agates naturally develop when an empty pocket inside a host rock fills in molecule-by-molecule, layer-by-layer as these microcrystals self-organize to form concentric bands or other patterns. The colors and arrangement of the microcrystals are influenced by changes in pressure, temperature, and mineral content that occur during the formation process. Unlike other gemstones, each agate is unique. Even slabs cut from the same specimen will vary in color and design. Agate is a cryptocrystalline variety of silica (SiO2), chiefly chalcedony, characterised by its fineness of grain and brightness of color. There are gray agate, red agate, blue agate and purple agate, etc. But gray agate or motley agate are cheap and use for wall decorations and dyed agate product. Red and blue agates are high value agate stones. Agate can be designed, carved and processed to various decoration products (hand catenaries, necklaces, pendants, wall decorations and sculptures), grinding balls and mortars with pestle, etc. The global Agate market is valued at 352.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 329.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -1.0% during 2021-2026. Agate Breakdown Data by Type:

Gray

Red

Blue

Others Agate Breakdown Data by Application:

Grind Products