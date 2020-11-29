COVID-19 Update: Global Asset Management IT Solution Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, FundCount, SoftTarget, SimCorp Inc, QED Financial System, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Asset Management IT Solution Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Asset Management IT Solution market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Asset Management IT Solution industry. Growth of the overall Asset Management IT Solution market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Asset Management IT Solution Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Asset Management IT Solution industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Asset Management IT Solution market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Asset Management IT Solution market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Enterprise Data Management

Data Integration

Reporting Solutions & Services

Operation Support & Monitoring

Application Development & Maintenance

Resource Management

Asset Management IT Solution market segmented on the basis of Application:

Portfolio Management

Compliance

Risk Management

Client Statements & Reporting

Trade Order Management

Workflow Automation

Benchmarking

Cash Flow & Accounting

The major players profiled in this report include:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

FundCount

SoftTarget

SimCorp Inc

QED Financial System

eFront Financial Solutions

Broadridge Investment Management Solutions

ProTrak International

SunGard Financials

CreditPoint Software