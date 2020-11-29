Artisan Bakery Industry Market report reviews drivers, analysis, share, growth, trends & forecast to 2026

The research report published on the Artisan Bakery Industry Market provides a thorough assessment of this industry vertical and comprise of crucial insights regarding profit estimations, periodic deliverables, market share, industry size, current revenue, and market tendencies. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Artisan Bakery Industry Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

The report predicts the renumeration and growth rate over the forecast timeline. It also elaborates on the key aspects of Artisan Bakery Industry Market including market size, industry share held by various regions, and sales accrued by different product segments. An elaborate representation of growth indicators and challenges of this industry vertical is also entailed in the report.

The report provides crucial insights such as growth drivers, challenges and opportunities that will aid in measuring the profitability graph of this industry landscape. Additionally, it delivers a comparative assessment of the current and past market trends in order to formulate the growth rate during the study period.

Key highlights of the Artisan Bakery Industry Market report:

• Growth rate

• Current market trends

• Industry drivers

• Competitive landscape

• Market concentration ratio

• Key challenges

• Regional analysis

• Turnover predictions

• Consumption rates

The published report consists of a robust research methodology by relying on primary source including interviews of the company executives & representatives and accessing official documents, websites, and press release of the companies related to the Artisan Bakery Industry Market. It also includes comments and suggestions from the experts in the market especially the representatives from government and public organizations as well as international NGOs. The report prepared by Report Ocean is known for its data accuracy and precise style, which relies on genuine information and data source. Moreover, customized report can be available as per the client’s wishes or specific needs.

Key companies that are covered in this report:

Lantmnnen Unibake International

Barilla Holding S.p.A

Aryzta AG

Harry Brot GmbH

R E Rich Family Holding Corporation

Safinco NV

Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Grateful Bread Company

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

Flowers Foods, Inc

Associated British Foods PLC

Wilmar International Ltd

Premier Foods plc

Corbion NV

*Note: Additional companies can be included on request

Outlining significant information with regards to the geographical landscape of the Artisan Bakery Industry Market:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Main pointers in the report with regards to the primary industry indicators:

• Market share registered by each region

• Consumption rate of every region listed in the report

• Revenue contribution of each region studied

• Estimated growth on the basis of consumption rate during the study period for the regions stated in the report.

Table of Content:

1 Artisan Bakery Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Artisan Bakery

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Artisan Bakery industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artisan Bakery Market Size, 2015 2020

2.1.2 Global Artisan Bakery Market Size by Type, 2015 2020

2.1.3 Global Artisan Bakery Market Size by Application, 2015 2020

2.1.4 Global Artisan Bakery Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Artisan Bakery Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Artisan Bakery Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Artisan Bakery

3.3 Artisan Bakery Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Artisan Bakery

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Artisan Bakery

3.4 Market Distributors of Artisan Bakery

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Artisan Bakery Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Artisan Bakery Market, by Type

4.1 Global Artisan Bakery Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artisan Bakery Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Artisan Bakery Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Artisan Bakery Value and Growth Rate of Conventional

4.3.2 Global Artisan Bakery Value and Growth Rate of Gluten free

4.4 Global Artisan Bakery Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Artisan Bakery Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Artisan Bakery Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Artisan Bakery Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Artisan Bakery Consumption and Growth Rate of Supermarket & Hypermarket (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Artisan Bakery Consumption and Growth Rate of Specialty store (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Artisan Bakery Consumption and Growth Rate of Online (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Artisan Bakery Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Artisan Bakery Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Artisan Bakery Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Artisan Bakery Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Artisan Bakery Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Artisan Bakery Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Artisan Bakery Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Artisan Bakery Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Artisan Bakery Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Artisan Bakery Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Artisan Bakery Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Artisan Bakery Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Artisan Bakery Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Artisan Bakery Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artisan Bakery Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artisan Bakery Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 South America Artisan Bakery Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Artisan Bakery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11.2.1 South America Artisan Bakery Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

11.2.2 South America Artisan Bakery Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

11.3 Brazil Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.4 Argentina Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.5 Columbia Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11.6 Chile Artisan Bakery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Lantmnnen Unibake International

12.1.1 Lantmnnen Unibake International Basic Information

12.1.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.1.3 Lantmnnen Unibake International Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.2 Barilla Holding S.p.A

12.2.1 Barilla Holding S.p.A Basic Information

12.2.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.2.3 Barilla Holding S.p.A Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.3 Aryzta AG

12.3.1 Aryzta AG Basic Information

12.3.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.3.3 Aryzta AG Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.4 Harry Brot GmbH

12.4.1 Harry Brot GmbH Basic Information

12.4.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.4.3 Harry Brot GmbH Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.5 R E Rich Family Holding Corporation

12.5.1 R E Rich Family Holding Corporation Basic Information

12.5.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.5.3 R E Rich Family Holding Corporation Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.6 Safinco NV

12.6.1 Safinco NV Basic Information

12.6.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.6.3 Safinco NV Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.7 Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd

12.7.1 Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd Basic Information

12.7.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.7.3 Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.8 Finsbury Food Group Plc

12.8.1 Finsbury Food Group Plc Basic Information

12.8.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.8.3 Finsbury Food Group Plc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.9 Grateful Bread Company

12.9.1 Grateful Bread Company Basic Information

12.9.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.9.3 Grateful Bread Company Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.10 Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

12.10.1 Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. Basic Information

12.10.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.10.3 Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.11 Flowers Foods, Inc

12.11.1 Flowers Foods, Inc Basic Information

12.11.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.11.3 Flowers Foods, Inc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.12 Associated British Foods PLC

12.12.1 Associated British Foods PLC Basic Information

12.12.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.12.3 Associated British Foods PLC Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.13 Wilmar International Ltd

12.13.1 Wilmar International Ltd Basic Information

12.13.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.13.3 Wilmar International Ltd Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.14 Premier Foods plc

12.14.1 Premier Foods plc Basic Information

12.14.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.14.3 Premier Foods plc Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

12.15 Corbion NV

12.15.1 Corbion NV Basic Information

12.15.2 Artisan Bakery Product Introduction

12.15.3 Corbion NV Production, Value, Price, Gross Margin 2015-2020

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Artisan Bakery Market Forecast

14.1 Global Artisan Bakery Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Type (2020-2025)

14.1.1 Conventional Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.1.2 Gluten free Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Global Artisan Bakery Market Value & Volume Forecast, by Application (2020-2025)

14.2.1 Supermarket & Hypermarket Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.2 Specialty store Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.3 Online Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2.4 Others Market Value and Volume Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Artisan Bakery Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

14.3.1 North America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.2 Europe Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.3 Asia Pacific Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.4 Middle East and Africa Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3.5 South America Market Value and Consumption Forecast (2020-2025)

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

