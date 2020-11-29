Food Service Equipment Market Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2024

Global Food Service Equipment Market is forecasted to reach $63 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2024. Food service equipment is majorly designed for the commercial food and beverage sector which includes, restaurants, hotels, cafes and others. There are increasing number of diners and also prefer clean & hygienic environment and nutritious food. The food industry has to keep evolving and develop as per customer’s preferences. This has led to the adaption of advanced technologies in the foodservice equipment market.

The penetration of quick service restaurants in various cities have compelled the restaurant owners to incorporate the advanced and innovative equipment to meet he ever growing demand for food. Additionally, the ever-expanding menu diversity has led to design the equipment that can make smaller-batch food in short time. Introduction of food trucks and display cooking have also led to customize the designs of the equipment according to the needs of the owners.

Increasing number of restaurants, hotels and food joints and expansion of digitalization are the factors supporting the growth of the food service equipment market. Rising awareness of energy consumption and development of advanced equipment with internet connectivity also fuels the growth of the market. Though, high cost of maintenance and equipment may restrain the growth of the market. Nevertheless, emerging restaurants and hotels in emerging economies can provide growth opportunities in the forecast period.

The food service equipment market is categorized based on the washware equipment, type and geography. Washware equipment is segmented into disposers, dish washers, booster heaters, utensil washer and others. Furthermore, by type is further segmented into storage, kitchen purpose, ware washing, refrigerator, food holding & serving and others.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers United Kingdom, Germany, Russia and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Dover Corporation, Welbilt Inc., Middleby Corporation, Tupperware Brands Corporation, Hoshizaki Electric Co. Ltd., Libbey Inc., Ali Group and Cambro Manufacturing Company, Inc., among others.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325586

