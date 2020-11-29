Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Non-lethal Weapons market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Non-lethal Weapons market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

Non-lethal weapons are defined as all weapons that can cause pain/irritation to humans on contact either to the skin or any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions of the human. The study also includes barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area. The scope of the market is restricted to development and procurement of non-lethal weapons in the European region only.

Europe Non-lethal Weapons market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Non-lethal Weapons market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Law Enforcement Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Law enforcement agencies include special, local, state police, federal agencies, or drug enforcement administration that use non-lethal or less lethal weapons to avoid injury to officers in close contact situations. The use of non-lethal weapons by police forces is on the rise, due to political unrest in recent years. The political unrest in the region was the driving factor for major violence and riots in 2017. There have been grants by the governments for use of advanced non-lethal weapons in case of emergencies. For instance, In July 2018, the Interior Minister of Italy approved the trial of Tasers in 11 cities across Italy that to all three police forces that patrol Italy’s streets. The growing requirement of crowd control weapons is propelling the growth of the law enforcement segment of the market studied.

The United Kingdom Currently Holds the Highest Market Share

The United Kingdom currently has the highest market share in the non-lethal weapons market. This is mainly due to the development of new less-lethal weapons that are efficient and less harmful in subduing the threat. The UK Army developed a new non-lethal weapon called Variable Kinetic System (VKS), to help soldiers in Afghanistan to irritate and deter potential adversaries. The weapon fires paintball-like projectiles filled with a hot pepper solution. Moreover, the majority of the law enforcement and police officers carry less lethal weapons, like Tasers, batons, and canisters of mace spray that are less harmful, when compared to the traditional firearms.

Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Europe Non-lethal Weapons market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Europe Non-lethal Weapons including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Area Denial

5.1.2 Ammunition

5.1.3 Explosives

5.1.4 Gases and Sprays

5.1.5 Directed Energy Weapons

5.1.6 Electroshock Weapons

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Law Enforcement

5.2.2 Military

5.3 Country

5.3.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2 France

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Switzerland

5.3.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Fiocchi Munizioni SpA

6.4.2 FN Herstal

6.4.3 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.4 RUAG Group

6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.6 The Safariland Group

6.4.7 Raytheon Company

6.4.8 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems – Canada

6.4.9 AARDVARK

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

