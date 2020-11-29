Europe Medical Simulation Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Medical Simulation Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Medical Simulation market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Medical Simulation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , medical simulation is the modern day methodology for training healthcare professionals through the use of advanced educational technology. Medical simulation is experiential learning that every healthcare professional may need, but cannot be always engaged in during real-life patient care. The market for medical stimulation is growing with increasing healthcare facilities.

Europe Medical Simulation market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Medical Simulation market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators anticipated as the fastest growing segment during the Forecast Period

Surgeons are shifting to MIS, primarily laparoscopy and robotic surgery from open surgery. However, laparoscopy and robotic surgery require skilled surgeons to deliver successful procedures. There has been rapid adoption of the MIS in the cholecystectomy, appendectomy, gastric bypass, ventral hernia repair, colectomy, prostatectomy, tubal ligation, hysterectomy, and myomectomy procedures. Thus, the increasing MIS surgeries and the need for skilled professionals have propelled the Europe laparoscopic surgical simulators market.

Detailed TOC of Europe Medical Simulation Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Continuous Technological Advancements

4.2.2 Increasing Concerns over Patient Safety

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Simulators

4.3.2 Reluctance to Adopt New Training Methods

4.3.3 Limited Availability of Funds, Especially in the Developing and Underdeveloped Countries

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Products and Services

5.1.1 Products

5.1.1.1 Interventional/Surgical Simulators

5.1.1.1.1 Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators

5.1.1.1.2 Gynecology Surgical Simulators

5.1.1.1.3 Cardiac Surgical Simulators

5.1.1.1.4 Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators

5.1.1.1.5 Other Products

5.1.1.2 Task Trainers

5.1.1.3 Other Products and Services

5.1.2 Services and Software

5.1.2.1 Web-based Simulation

5.1.2.2 Medical Simulation Software

5.1.2.3 Simulation Training Services

5.1.2.4 Other Services and Software

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 High-fidelity Simulators

5.2.2 Medium-fidelity Simulators

5.2.3 Low-fidelity Simulators

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Academic and Research Institutes

5.3.2 Hospitals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.1.1 Germany

5.4.1.2 United Kingdom

5.4.1.3 France

5.4.1.4 Italy

5.4.1.5 Spain

5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3B Scientific GmbH

6.1.2 B-Line Medical LLC (Subsidiary Ofatellis Inc.)

6.1.3 CAE Healthcare

6.1.4 Education Management Solutions Inc. (EMS)

6.1.5 Ingmar Medical Ltd

6.1.6 Mentice AB

6.1.7 Surgical Science Sweden AB

6.1.8 Simulab Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

