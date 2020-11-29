Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by component (pump device, infusion set, and reservoir) and region.

Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Technological Advances in Insulin Delivery Systems

– Prevalence of diabetes among all ages in the European region is increasing, mostly due to obesity, an unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity.

– The prevalence of autoimmune type 1 diabetes is also growing in Europe, and as per the sources, Europe has the highest number of children with type 1 diabetic patients.

– The European countries that are making the most substantial contribution to the overall numbers in type 1 diabetes in children are the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation, and Germany. This demand surges for a considerable need for the insulin market.

– Patients with diabetes know that keeping blood sugar levels in a safe range is extremely important, and good blood sugar control not only makes one feel well, but also helps prevent long-term diabetes complications, such as blindness, kidney failure, and heart disease.

– With technological advances, a better way for insulin administration has been discovered for the patients who need tighter control over blood sugar and glycated hemoglobin levels (HbA1C), reducing the chance of long-term complications associated with diabetes. One such advancement is the delivery of insulin through insulin pump.

Germany Holds the Highest Market Share in the European Insulin Pump Market

– Germany held a 34% market share in the Europe insulin infusion pump market in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, due to the favorable reimbursement policy.

Detailed TOC of Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1 Insulin Pump

5.1.2 Infusion Set

5.1.3 Reservoir

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.1.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.1.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.2.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.2.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.3.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.3.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.4.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.4.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.5 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.5.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.5.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.6.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.6.3 By Reservoir

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Medtronic

7.1.2 Insulet

7.1.3 Roche

7.1.4 Animas

7.1.5 Tandem

7.1.6 Ypsomed

7.1.7 Cellnovo

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Animas

7.2.3 Medtronic

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITES AND FUTURE TRENDS

