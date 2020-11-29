Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

In recent years, inflight entertainment (IFE) has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems. The market study includes only the analysis of the European region.

Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Connectivity Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

The connectivity segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for connectivity has grown steadily and the consumers are prioritizing it over most of the other amenities. To cater to this demand, the airlines of the region are collaborating with the inflight connectivity providers, like Gogo LLC, Inmarsat, and Global Eagle, among others, to integrate their existing system with LTE technology and satellite communication technology. These technologies are helping airlines enhance their customer experience. Earlier in 2017, IAG announced its plans to equip more than 300 aircraft with EAN and aims to install EAN in 90% of its short-haul fleet by the first half of 2019. Additionally, the partnership and collaborations of the major players to provide uninterrupted services at higher speeds are propelling the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Rest of Europe Currently Holds the Highest Market Share

The Rest of Europe segment currently has the highest market share in the European inflight entertainment and connectivity market. This is majorly due to fleet modernization of airlines with the latest entertainment and connectivity solutions. British Airways introduced onboard Wi-Fi services (in two packages, namely, Browse (starting from Euro 4.99) and Stream (starting from Euro 7.99)) on a total of three aircraft in February 2018 and announced its plan to extend this service to more than 118 aircraft in the coming two years. Moreover, the development of the aviation industry in countries, like Spain, Switzerland, and Greece, among others, is also expected to make the airlines install advanced entertainment systems, along with high-speed non-buffering internet, to enhance the passenger experience.

Detailed TOC of Europe Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Content

5.1.3 Connectivity

5.2 Fit

5.2.1 Linefit

5.2.2 Retrofit

5.3 Class

5.3.1 First Class

5.3.2 Business Class

5.3.3 Economy Class

5.4 Country

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 France

5.4.3 Russia

5.4.4 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Thales Group

6.4.2 Lufthansa Systems AG

6.4.3 Inmarsat PLC

6.4.4 Panasonic Corporation

6.4.5 Immfly

6.4.6 Burrana Inc.

6.4.7 Viasat Inc.

6.4.8 Collins Aerospace

6.4.9 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

6.4.10 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

6.4.11 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.12 Gogo LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

