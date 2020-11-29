Europe Human Insulin Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Human Insulin Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Human Insulin market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Human Insulin market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by Product Type (Basal or Long-acting Insulins, Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins, Traditional Human Insulins, Combination Insulins, and Biosimilar Insulins), and Geography.

Europe Human Insulin market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Human Insulin market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The rise in Insulin Drug Pricing

– Insulins have been in the market for decades. However, the cost of insulin has always been a primary concern.

– A recent example is the pull-out of Tresiba from Germany due to the pricing pressure after the authorities said they would price the long-acting basal insulin on par with old human insulin injections.

– Though biosimilar competition in Europe increased, allowing for insulin prices to be low, branded drugs have always been the order of the day.

– Moreover, leading players have been able to get multiple extensions by making incremental improvements to their branded drugs.

Germany Dominates the Market

– As of 2018, Germany dominated the insulin market, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The rise is due to the high prevalence of diabetes among the country’s population.

– In Germany, according to an estimate, the number of patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is gradually increasing.

– The diabetic population in Germany, as of 2018, was reported to be 7.9 million.

– The number is expected to increase many-fold in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, changing food habits, and other lifestyle changes.

Europe Human Insulin Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Europe Human Insulin market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Europe Human Insulin including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Europe Human Insulin Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Insulin (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.1.1.1.1 Lantus (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.1.1.2 Levemir (Insulin Detemir)

5.1.1.1.3 Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.1.1.4 Tresiba (Insulin Degludec)

5.1.1.1.5 Basaglar (Insulin Glargine)

5.1.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.1.1.2.1 NovoRapid\Novolog (Insulin Aspart)

5.1.1.2.2 Humalog (Insulin Lispro)

5.1.1.2.3 Apidra (Insulin Glulisine)

5.1.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.1.1.3.1 Novolin\Actrapid\Insulatard

5.1.1.3.2 Humilin

5.1.1.3.3 Insuman

5.1.1.4 Biosimilar Insulins

5.1.1.4.1 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars

5.1.1.4.2 Human Insulin Biosimilars

5.1.1.5 Insulin Combinations

5.1.1.5.1 NovoMix (Biphasic Insulin Aspart)

5.1.1.5.2 Ryzodeg (Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart)

5.1.1.5.3 Xultophy (Insulin Degludec and Liraglutide)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1 United Kingdom

5.2.1.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.1.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.1.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.1.1.4 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.1.1.5 Insulin Combinations

5.2.1.2 Germany

5.2.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.1.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.1.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.1.2.4 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.1.2.5 Insulin Combinations

5.2.1.3 France

5.2.1.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.1.3.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.1.3.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.1.3.4 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.1.3.5 Insulin Combinations

5.2.1.4 Russia

5.2.1.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.1.4.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.1.4.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.1.4.4 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.1.4.5 Insulin Combinations

5.2.1.5 Spain

5.2.1.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.1.5.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.1.5.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.1.5.4 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.1.5.5 Insulin Combinations

5.2.1.6 Italy

5.2.1.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.1.6.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.1.6.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.1.6.4 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.1.6.5 Insulin Combinations

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe

5.2.1.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins

5.2.1.7.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins

5.2.1.7.3 Traditional Human Insulins

5.2.1.7.4 Biosimilar Insulins

5.2.1.7.5 Insulin Combinations

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Novo Nordisk

7.1.2 Eli Lilly

7.1.3 Sanofi

7.1.4 Biocon

7.2 Company Share Analysis

7.2.1 Novo Nordisk

7.2.2 Eli Lilly

7.2.3 Sanofi

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

