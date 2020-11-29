Europe Food Safety Testing Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Food Safety Testing Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Food Safety Testing market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Food Safety Testing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Europe Food Safety Testing Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

The Europe food safety testing market covers the food testing performed against contaminants such as pathogen, GMO, pesticide and residue, toxin, food allergen, and others. The study offers the Europe food safety testing market specifically performed for dairy, fruit & vegetable, meat & poultry, processed food, and other products.

Europe Food Safety Testing market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Food Safety Testing market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Spain Emerges as the Prominent Market

Spain is an agricultural powerhouse and is producing around 50% of Europe’s fresh fruits and vegetables. The quality and safety of fresh produce are of utmost importance, especially in the export markets. Spanish consumers are also getting aware of the highest degree of food safety, especially with animal-based food products and sensitive products like infant formulae and geriatric nutrition. Growing food safety awareness among consumers has been one of the driving factors for the food safety testing market. However, lack of awareness among small- and medium-scale food processors and the feasibility concerns of some of the testing methods have been impeding the growth. Some of the major players operating in the Spanish food testing markets are NSF International, SGS Spain, Eurofins, and ALS Global.

GMO Testing Remains the Fastest Growing Market

GMO contaminants involve the presence of the unwanted gene in the food products. Stringent GMO regulations in the EU are necessitating the vigorous testing of GMO for safety. GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) testing confirms the identity and nature of the product at every step, including supply chain, and assures compliance with import or labelling regulations for GM food. Increasing imports of soy, corn, and canola by the European countries, such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain and UK, is raising the demand for GMO testing to meet regulatory requirements, commercial contract requirements and to ensure internal quality control. UK is the fastest growing country-level market for GMO safety testing in the world and is the second highest in terms of value in the EU.

Europe Food Safety Testing Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Europe Food Safety Testing market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Europe Food Safety Testing including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Europe Food Safety Testing Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Contaminant Type

5.1.1 Pathogen

5.1.2 GMO

5.1.3 Pesticide and Residue

5.1.4 Toxin

5.1.5 Food Allergen

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Food Type

5.2.1 Dairy

5.2.2 Fruit & Vegetable

5.2.3 Meat & Poultry

5.2.4 Processed Food

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Spain

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Italy

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ALS Limited

6.4.2 AsureQuality

6.4.3 Campden BRI

6.4.4 NSF International

6.4.5 SGS SA

6.4.6 Eurofins Scientific

6.4.7 Intertek Group plc

6.4.8 UL LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

