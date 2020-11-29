Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The DPP-4 inhibitors market is segmented by brands and covers the following brands, namely, Januvia, Onglyza/Kombiglyze, Tradjenta, Nesina, Galvus, and other brands. The report is segmented by geography.

Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Januvia Had Registered a Negative CAGR in the Historic Period.

– The DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are Tradjenta (linagliptin), Onglyza (saxagliptin), Januvia (sitagliptin), Nesina (Alogliptin), and Glavus(Vildagliptin). The European DPP-4 market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

– Januvia holds the highest share in the DPP-4 market. However, it is expected to decrease during the forecast period, and Tradjenta is expected to gain market share, due to increased efficacy.

– The market value for Januvia had registered negative CAGR in the European region, due to the decrease in global revenue of drug. Additionally, it is facing pricing pressure due to higher discounts and rebates to maintain good managed care coverage in Europe.

Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 3.8%

– The market is directly proportional to the growing type 2 diabetic population. In most of the cases, DPP-4 are the second line of drugs prescribed for type 2 patients.

– Over the years, the European diabetic population increased tremendously, and type 2 population accounts for almost 90% of the diabetic population. The growth in diabetic population is due to it being a lifestyle disease.

Detailed TOC of Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

5.1.1.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

5.1.1.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

5.1.1.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

5.1.1.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

5.1.1.6 Other DPP – 4 Drugs

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Merck and Co.

7.1.2 AstraZeneca

7.1.3 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.1.4 Novartis

7.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.1.6 Eli Lilly

7.1.7 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2 Company Share Analysis

7.2.1 Merck and Co.

7.2.2 AstraZeneca

7.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.2.4 Novartis

7.2.5 Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

