Europe Dairy Alternative Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The "Europe Dairy Alternative Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Dairy Alternative market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Europe dairy alternatives market are available as food in the form of yogurt, frozen desserts, and others. It is also available as beverages in the form of soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and others. These dairy alternatives are sold through distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, online, and others.

Europe Dairy Alternative market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Dairy Alternative market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Frozen Desserts witnessed as Fastest Growing Segment

Frozen desserts are projected to become the fastest growing segment in Europe dairy alternatives market. The free from the trend is growing in frozen food with more producers introducing both gluten-free and lactose-free ranges, on the background of increased consumer demand for such products in frozen food retailing. However, the lactose-free frozen food market is still limited to some of the developed markets in the region, such as Germany. Germany is the largest market in the region which is the major consumer of frozen desserts, but owing to the recent outbreaks of obesity in the country the consumers are shifting towards unsweetened dairy-free food ice-creams and desserts.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Have Largest Market Revenue

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets segment of the European dairy alternatives market held the largest share in 2018. Supermarkets hold a majority of shares of the retail market as they stock a wide range of products and its varieties under one roof making it convenient for consumers to choose products at one go. Similarly, hypermarkets format remain strong in countries such as France as hypermarket retailers offer lucrative discounts to the consumers. Since supermarkets/ hypermarkets purchase dairy alternative products in high volume, they tend to have better bargaining power, thereby resulting in more product discounts to consumers.

Detailed TOC of Europe Dairy Alternative Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Food

5.1.1.1 Yoghurt

5.1.1.2 Frozen Desserts

5.1.1.3 Sour Cream

5.1.1.4 Other Foods (Butter, Cheese)

5.1.2 Beverages

5.1.2.1 Soy Milk

5.1.2.2 Almond Milk

5.1.2.3 Coconut Milk

5.1.2.4 Rice Milk

5.1.2.5 Other Beverages (Cashew Milk, Oat Milk, Hemp Milk, Pea Milk)

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Online Retail Channels

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Spain

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Germany

5.3.5 Russia

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Daiya Foods Inc.

6.3.2 Blue Diamonds Growers

6.3.3 Danone

6.3.4 Hain Celestial

6.3.5 Califia Farms

6.3.6 Oatly Ab

6.3.7 Ripple Foods

6.3.8 Braham & Murray

6.3.9 Campbells

6.3.10 Follow Your Heart

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

