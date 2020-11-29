Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245122

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245122

Scope of the Report:

The Europe continuous glucose monitoring market is segmented by component (sensors and receivers) and geography.

Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

CGMs Prove to be an Instrumental Tool, which Helps in the Improvement of Glycemic Balance

– CGMs are used to deliver a further descriptive picture of blood glucose patterns and trends than what can be achieved by traditional routine checking of glucose levels at set intervals.

– The current CGM devices can either retrospectively display the trends in the levels of blood glucose by downloading the data or give a real-time picture of glucose levels through receiver displays.

– Most of the real-time CGMs can offer an alert to patients, parents, or caregivers during actual or pending glycemic visits, to facilitate timely management of blood glucose.

– This factor, along with the fact that CGM devices are becoming cheaper with the advent of new technologies, like cell phone integration, the CGM market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Germany is Expected to Maintain Dominance in the Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

– In the European continuous glucose monitoring market, Germany accounted for approximately 25% of the market value in 2018. By 2024, the continuous glucose monitoring market in Europe is expected to be valued at USD 750 million. Spain accounts for the highest CAGR of 22%.

– It is imperative that the CGM devices are used alongside insulin pumps. It is observed that there may be a potential increase in diabetes population, which can be directly related to a higher number of diabetic patients using insulin pumps for diabetes management. Thus, the number of units of CGM devices sold is also expected to rise.

Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245122

Detailed TOC of Europe Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Sensors

5.1.1.2 Receivers

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.5 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.6 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.7.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Dexcom

7.1.3 Medtronics

7.1.4 Senseonics

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.2 Dexcom

7.2.3 Medtronics

7.2.4 Other Companies

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Water Desalination Equipment Market Size: Future Trends with CAGR Value 9.1%, Current Market Scenario with Covid-19 Impact, Leading Manufacturers Forecast till 2020 to 2025

Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Market 2020: Size, CAGR 27.62% with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Virtualization and Cloud Management Software Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Inline Flue Gas Analyzer Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Solid State Drive (SSD) Market – Trends, Revenue, Segmentation 2020 COVID19 Impact Analysis, Demand by Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

Multiplexer Market – 2020 Size with Major Industry Players, Demand Status and Recent Trends, Impact of Covid-19 on Growth Rate and Business Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Mass Transfer Equipment Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Automotive Rack and Pinion Steering System Market Growth Opportunities Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2023 | Industry Research with Size, Manufacturers, Latest Trends, Future Scope with COVID-19 Impact

Rotary DIP Switches Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Pharmaceutical Surfactants Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Connected Street Lights Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Passenger Elevators Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026