Europe Construction Chemicals Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The Europe Construction Chemicals market study evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Construction Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Europe Construction Chemicals market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Construction Chemicals market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Dominate the Market

– The residential segment primarily includes elite housing, middle-class housing, and low-cost housing.

– The elite class is synonymous to luxury, and housing is no exception. The demand for apartments, penthouses, villas, and bungalows in gated communities, with world-class designs and amenities, is expanding rapidly. The developers are launching projects to cater to such demands.

– The rising middle-class population, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, has facilitated expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, increasing the use of construction chemicals in the segment, during the forecast period.

– The low-cost housing segment is rising at a steady rate, primarily owing to the various government initiatives to provide affordable housing to the urban and rural poor.

– All the aforementioned factors helps in the growth of the construction industry in the region. This, in turn, increases the demand for the construction chemicals in the residential sector in Europe, during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market in European Region

– Germany had the largest market for construction chemicals in Europe in 2018, which is expected to increase during the forecast period. Germany has the largest construction industry in Europe.

– German has been continuously investing in quality infrastructure and has one of the best infrastructures in the world. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018, the country ranked 10th in terms of infrastructure index.

– According to industry experts, the demand for new houses is estimated to be around 350,000 per year until 2020, which is expected to boost the construction sector.

– The non-residential and commercial buildings in the country are expected to witness significant growth prospects in the coming years. The growth is supported by lower interest rates, an increase in real disposable incomes, and numerous investments by the EU and the German governments.

– The construction industry in the country has been growing slowly, mainly driven by the increasing new residential construction activities.

– Hence, due to the booming housing market and real estate demand, the construction and building industry is expected to grow rapidly. This is expected to increase the demand for construction chemicals over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Europe Construction Chemicals Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Construction Activities in the Region

4.1.2 Increased Adoption of Innovative Construction Procedures

4.1.3 Growing trends of Infrastructure

4.1.4 Rising Demand for Water-based Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Regulations for VOC Emission

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Concrete Admixture

5.1.2 Surface Treatment

5.1.3 Repair and Rehabilitation

5.1.4 Protective Coatings

5.1.5 Industrial Flooring

5.1.6 Waterproofing

5.1.7 Adhesives

5.1.8 Sealants

5.1.9 Grouts and Anchors

5.1.10 Cement Grinding Aids

5.2 End-use Sector

5.2.1 Commercial

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Infrastructure

5.2.4 Residential

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Netherlands

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Turkey

5.3.8 Switzerland

5.3.9 Sweden

5.3.10 Poland

5.3.11 Belgium

5.3.12 Austria

5.3.13 Norway

5.3.14 Denmark

5.3.15 Finland

5.3.16 Portugal

5.3.17 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Bolton Group

6.4.6 Cementaid International Ltd.

6.4.7 CHRYSO SAS

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Fosroc, Inc.

6.4.10 Jiahua Chemicals Inc.

6.4.11 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.12 LafargeHolcim

6.4.13 MAPEI

6.4.14 Nouryon

6.4.15 RPM International Inc.

6.4.16 Selena Group

6.4.17 Sika AG

6.4.18 Thermax Global

6.4.19 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Focus on Sustainable Materials

