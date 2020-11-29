Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices refer to the instruments that are used to treat arrhythmia.

Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Holter Monitoring Devices is Expected to Hold Largest Share of Global Europe cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices Market

Holter monitoring devices dominate the market as these devices can be used for longer durations for diagnosing sporadic symptoms in suffering patients. They also offer faster and convenient monitoring to increase patient compliance and is also likely to enhance the treatment outcome. Furthermore, there are several advancements taking place in the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market and these advances are rapidly increasing, which in turn, is driving the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. For instance, recently, NASA launched the human research facility Holter monitor (Holter), which is a modified commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device that accurately records the electrical activity of a crewmember’s heart over an extended period of time.

Detailed TOC of Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Use of Telecardiology

4.2.2 Ease of Use and Portability of Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices

4.2.3 Development of Smart Cardiac Monitors

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Quality Cannot be Controlled by the Devices

4.3.2 Unclear Reimbursement Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Devices

5.1.1 Cardiac Telemetry Devices

5.1.2 Event Monitoring Devices

5.1.3 Continuous Rhythm Monitoring Devices

5.1.4 Holter Monitoring Devices

5.2 By Service Providers

5.2.1 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring Service Providers

5.2.2 Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities/Clinics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Italy

5.3.1.5 Spain

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Applied Cardiac Systems Inc.

6.1.2 BioTelemetry Inc.

6.1.3 Cardiac Science Corporation

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 iRhythm Technologies Inc.

6.1.6 Medi-Lynx Cardiac Monitoring LLC

6.1.7 Philips Healthcare

6.1.8 Preventice Solutions

6.1.9 Medtronic PLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

