Europe Bottled Water Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The Europe Bottled Water market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Europe Bottled Water Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

The europe bottled water market report is segmented on the basis of type into still water, sparkling water, by distribution channel as supermarkets/hypermarkets, home and office delivery, convenience stores, on-trade, and others. Analysis of major countries have also been included in the report.

Europe Bottled Water market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Bottled Water market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Health Concerns and Change in Water Consumption Habits

Drinking water is the major necessity of a human being and the quality of the drinking water is a growing concern of the consumers. Studies has showed that drinking tap water has increased the disease levels in various European countries. Bottled water is considered as a suitable alternative for tap water. European consumers have an additional concern towards the sparkling element in the water. The value chain of european bottled water is very much transparent so that it can be traced back till the source of the water. The strict regulations for the bottled water by the governing bodies are also a major reason for the premium quality of the products.

Germany Accounts the largest market in European bottled water

Sparkled water dominates the German bottled water market followed by functional water. The growth rates of the segments are quite low since the markets are well established. The market for plastic bottle and cans are increasing, however glass bottles dominate the packaging segment. A trend towards healthier living habits are also been seen in Germany accounting for the growth of functional water segment. Gerolsteiner Brunnen continued to lead the competitive and fragmented bottled water category in Germany.

Europe Bottled Water Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Europe Bottled Water market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Europe Bottled Water including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Europe Bottled Water Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Still Water

5.1.2 Sparkled Water

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Home and Office Delivery

5.2.4 On-Trade

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 United Kingdom

5.3.1.3 Italy

5.3.1.4 Spain

5.3.1.5 Russia

5.3.1.6 Belgium

5.3.1.7 France

5.3.1.8 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Coca-Cola Co.

6.4.2 Danone Group

6.4.3 PepsiCo

6.4.4 Nestle

6.4.5 Hoevelmann

6.4.6 Gerolsteiner Brunnen

6.4.7 Ferrarelle

6.4.8 Acqua Sant’Anna

6.4.9 San Benedetto

6.4.10 Spadel

6.4.11 Roxane S.A.

6.4.12 CoGeDi International SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

