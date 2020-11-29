Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Europe Anesthesia Drugs market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Europe Anesthesia Drugs market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Anesthesia is a drug that causes a reversible loss of sensation. There are several types of anesthetic drugs available in the market, such as general anesthesia, spinal anesthesia, IV regional anesthesia, local anesthesia, peripheral nerve block, and saddle block or caudal anesthesia.

Europe Anesthesia Drugs market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Europe Anesthesia Drugs market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Propofol Sub-segment is Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the General Anesthesia Drugs Segment

Propofol is a drug that has been used for a long time for various surgical procedures requiring anesthesia. Teva Pharmaceuticals had stopped manufacturing propofol for a particular time, however, the drug returned to the market in 2013. Hospira is another major player in the propofol sub-segment. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira and created a leading global established pharmaceutical (GEP) business. Some of the companies who manufacture propofol injections are Neon Laboratories Limited, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, and Fresenius Kabi. The drug is always in demand in the market for utilization in different surgeries and is expected to witness a rapid growth in the coming years.

Detailed TOC of Europe Anesthesia Drugs Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries

4.2.2 New Approvals of Anesthetic Drugs

4.2.3 Reduction in the Cost of Newly Invented Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects of General Anesthetics

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled-Anesthetics

4.3.3 Regulatory Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Drug Type

5.1.1 General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.1.1 Propofol

5.1.1.2 Sevoflurane

5.1.1.3 Desflurane

5.1.1.4 Dexmedetomidine

5.1.1.5 Remifentanil

5.1.1.6 Midazolam

5.1.1.7 Other General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2 Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2.1 Bupivacaine

5.1.2.2 Ropivacaine

5.1.2.3 Lidocaine

5.1.2.4 Chloroprocaine

5.1.2.5 Articaine

5.1.2.6 Benzocaine

5.1.2.7 Other Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.2 Route of Administration

5.2.1 Inhalation

5.2.2 Injection

5.2.3 Other Routes of Administration

5.3 Application

5.3.1 General Surgeries

5.3.2 Plastic Surgery

5.3.3 Cosmetic Surgeries

5.3.4 Dental Surgeries

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.1.1 United KIngdom

5.4.1.2 Germany

5.4.1.3 France

5.4.1.4 Italy

5.4.1.5 Spain

5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.3 AstraZeneca

6.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.5 Baxter

6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.8 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

6.1.9 Hospira

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

