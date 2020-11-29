Ethyleneamines Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Ethyleneamines Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Ethyleneamines market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Ethyleneamines market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Accelerating Demand for Pesticides from Developing Countries

– In India, pesticides have been extensively used for alleviating the gross loss of crops, due to the infestation of pests and diseases. Major factors driving the Indian market include, greater demand for food grains, limited availability of arable land, along with increasing exports, growth in horticulture and floriculture, and increasing public awareness regarding pesticides.

– In Indonesia, the agrochemical industry has been witnessing a relatively steady-to-high growth, which has been primarily attributed to advancements in the pesticides and fertilizer industries. While the prevalence of chemical application in agricultural land is likely to continue, human, animal, and environmental health concerns are expected to play key roles in driving the growth for safer products, like plant growth regulators.

– The Brazilian pesticide market has unique characteristics that differentiate it from other markets. These characteristics include higher margins and concentrations, and continuous sustainable agricultural growth.

– The Russian pesticides market can be characterized as actively developing. For instance, from 2008 to 2014, the market grew 1.5 times. Positive factors of the Russian market development include soil intensification and government support for the agricultural producers and pesticide producers.

– The aforementioned trend is likely to be a growth driver for the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– With over 52% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for ethyleneamines, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for agro chemicals and adhesives & sealants in the region.

– China and India account for over 75% of the demand for ethyleneamines and China is the major shareholder in creating the market demand for ethyleneamines in this region. Ethyleneamines is required in a large number of industries in China, including, personal care, textile, adhesives and paints, automotive, and several others.

– China has the world’s largest automotive market in terms of production. This is likely to boost the demand for ethyleneamines, owing to its requirement as a fuel additive.

– The country has achieved some milestones in shale gas exploration both in capacity and in drilling techniques. This makes it one of the top shale gas suppliers, worldwide. This, in turn, increased the demand for ethyleneamines from the oil & gas sector in the country, owing to its requirement during the refining processes.

– In addition to this, the pharmaceutical industry in the country is expected to witness a rapid growth which is likely to augment the demand for ethyleneamines from the sector owing to its requirement as a raw material.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries like China, India and Japan, the demand for Ethyleneamines is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the global ethyleneamines market.

