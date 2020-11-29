Epoxy Powder Coatings Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Epoxy Powder Coatings Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Epoxy Powder Coatings market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Epoxy Powder Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Epoxy Powder Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Epoxy Powder Coatings market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Epoxy Powder Coatings market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– In the automotive sector, powder coatings are used in the interior and exterior parts of the vehicle, to add a pleasant appeal to vehicles. They are also used in metallic parts, plastic vehicle components of both interior and exterior types.

– Automotive coatings are used as protection against sunlight, material corrosiveness, and environmental effects, such as acid rain, hot-cold shocks, stone chips, UV radiation, car washing and blowing sand, among others.

– Over a period of time, various companies have come up with different and new variants in coatings, such as heat and anti-reflective coating, electro-chromatic and smart coatings for windows, self-cleaning top coats, UV curable, powder coating system, iridescent and color changing base coat and abrasion-resistant coatings for head lamps, among others.

– The automotive industry is expanding rapidly in the country with the higher demand and increase in the income level of consumers. Also, the demand for light vehicles has increased with awareness about fuel efficiency and environmental benefits.

– With the rapid increase in manufacturing capacities across the globe, the consumption of epoxy powder coatings is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific

– China is the world’s second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the country’s population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

– Additionally, with the consistent economic growth in the Asian countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, the demand for the construction of new buildings, both commercial and residential, is consistently increasing, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for epoxy powder coatings in the Asian region.

Detailed TOC of Epoxy Powder Coatings Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand from the Building & Construction Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Coatings

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Immiscibility with Other coatings

4.2.2 Increasing Prices of Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Coating Type

5.1.1 Protective Coatings

5.1.2 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Buildings and Construction

5.2.4 Energy

5.2.5 Marine

5.2.6 Oil and Gas

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.3 Axalta Coating Systems

6.4.4 Berger Paints India Ltd

6.4.5 Diamond-Vogel

6.4.6 Durolac Paints, Inc.

6.4.7 Hempel

6.4.8 PPG Industries, Inc.

6.4.9 SolEpoxy, Inc.

6.4.10 The Sherwin-Williams Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Applications of Epoxy Powder Coatings

7.2 Emerging R&D on Coatings to Prevent Pipeline Clogging

