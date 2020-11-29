Environmental Health and Safety Software Market 2020 Deep Study of Top Players, Regional Segmentation, CAGR Value, Market Size & Share, Revenue Forecast to 2024

The “Environmental Health and Safety Software Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Environmental Health and Safety Software market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Environmental Health and Safety Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Environmental Health and Safety Software comprises of a database driven by enterprise software application that covers data from different broad fields of environment and waste management, occupational health and medical, safety and industrial hygiene. EHS software provides a platform for various businesses to protect the health and safety of their employees from potential hazards caused in the workplace. It also helps organizations to comply with current health and safety rules and regulations.

Environmental Health and Safety Software market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Environmental Health and Safety Software market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Food & Beverages Segment Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

Food and Beverage organizations are facing many challenges to stay competitive in the ever-changing environment and to ensure the food safety thereby maintaining compliance with regulations and providing a safe working environment for employees. Food and Beverages sector is increasingly turning to streamlined, centralized software to meet specific challenges. Food and Beverage industry has a moral obligation to safeguard its workers. As a result of increasing expectations for supply chain impacts, the drive for greater resource efficiency and transparency, and increased social demands around ingredient traceability and food safety, the food, and beverage industry are facing increased EHS&S expectations.

– For instance, Intelex has provided software solutions to the food and beverage industry which are all built on top of a single enterprise software platform. It is helping companies around the world manage and ensure quality, protect their workers, and meet industry standards and regulations.

– Cority’s has its EHS software solution which aids Food & Beverage companies to ensure regulatory compliance as well as meet and exceed industry standards such as FSMA, GMP, SQF, HACCP, and ISO 22000.

– Enablon offers a unique and holistic platform for end-to-end EHS, Risk and Sustainability Management. The depth and breadth of the software enable Food & Beverage leaders to replace multiple legacy systems with one powerful suite.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The environmental health and safety software market is expected to register significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The factors owing to the increase in this region are massive investments made in the R&D of environmental health and safety solutions and services provided by the various governments of Asia. EHS awareness, regulation and enforcement activities are increasing throughout the region. Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are implementing a growing number of regulations to protect the environment and the health of its citizens from potentially hazardous chemical substances.

China is one of the largest producers of several chemicals and has immense scope for the implementation of EHS tools across companies involved in the production of several high-risk substances.

– For instance, China’s environment and health initiative program by the SSRC (Social Science Research Council) encourages new research on the connection between environment, health, and development in the country. Similarly, Australia, India, and Japan are also undertaking various initiatives to implement multiple environmental health and safety solutions.

– The EHS market holds immense growth in the Asia Pacific owing to the established chemical industry and growing construction and energy and mining sectors. The rate of implementation is presently low in the region due to high costs and is expected to increase in the future years owing to initiation of stringent EHS regulations in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Detailed TOC of Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations has Spurred Adoption in Several Countries

5.1.2 Technological Advancements Such As Predictive Analytics And IoT

5.1.3 Increased Awareness On EHS Due To The Rising Incidence Of Accidents

5.2 Market Challenges

5.2.1 Implementation And Budgetary Concerns

6 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6.1 Air Quality and Compliance Management

6.2 Waste Management

6.3 Safety Management

6.4 Audit Management

6.5 Reporting & Analytics

7 MARKET SEGMENTATION

7.1 By End-user Industry

7.1.1 Oil & Gas

7.1.2 Healthcare

7.1.3 Construction & Engineering

7.1.4 Energy & Utilities

7.1.5 Food & Beverage

7.1.6 Other End-user Industries

7.2 Geography

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 US

7.2.1.2 Canada

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.2.1 Germany

7.2.2.2 UK

7.2.2.3 France

7.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

7.2.3 Asia-Pacific

7.2.3.1 China

7.2.3.2 Japan

7.2.3.3 India

7.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.2.4 Rest of the world

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Enablon

8.1.2 Intelux Group

8.1.3 VelocityEHS

8.1.4 Cority Software Inc.

8.1.5 SAI Global Ltd.

8.1.6 Dakota Software Inc.

8.1.7 Gensuite LLC

8.1.8 ProcessMAP Corporation

8.1.9 EcoIntense (Quintec)

8.1.10 Isometrix Software Inc.

8.1.11 SAP SE

9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

