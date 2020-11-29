Energy Harvesting Systems Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Energy Harvesting Systems Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Energy Harvesting Systems market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Energy Harvesting Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Energy harvesting systems capture and accumulate byproduct energy as the energy becomes available and then storing the energy for a period of time and supplying it in a form that can be used later, such as operating a microprocessor within its limits. Energy harvesting systems can also be used in both low-voltage and low-power applications such as portable or mobile devices, medical equipment, consumer devices, automobiles.

Energy Harvesting Systems market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Energy Harvesting Systems market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Building and Home Automation to Witness High Growth

– The building and home automation application of the energy harvesting systems market is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of energy harvesting devices in building and smart home devices in the American and European region.

– The emergence of wireless sensors networks is a major breakthrough in the energy systems market. Recent advancements in energy harvesting (EH) technologies enable wireless sensor network (WSNs) to extend their lifetime, by utilizing energy that is readily available through natural resources.

– Power manager in these devices manages the energy harvested and node supply. This device measures the energy that is harvested from daylight or artificial light, and checks for the consumption and available energy, and evaluates them according to the usage time and seasons (summers and winters). This harvested energy is put to use by controlling the home automation using WSNs.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– With the ongoing rapid technological developments in the North American region, it became the most critical market for building and home automation investments, which use renewable energy, and thus, drive the growth of the energy harvesting systems market.

– The United States accounted for most of the revenue in the North American region. The market is also expected to witness substantial growth, due to the flourishing industrial and transportation sector, which is impacted by the administration, to make the country an energy independent state.

– The North American market is also witnessing high adoption of industrial IoT, as compared to the other regions, which is also driving the market for energy harvesting systems.

– This growth is further aided by government initiatives to decrease energy emission from old and public buildings. For instance, the US General Services Administration has entered into a contract with IBM to install advanced and smart building technology in 50 of the federal government’s highest energy-consuming buildings.

