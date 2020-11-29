Energy Drinks Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The “Energy Drinks Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Energy Drinks market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Energy Drinks market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Energy drinks are beverages that contain taurine, caffeine, vitamins, glucuronolactone, proprietary blends, herbal extracts, and amino acids, which are marketed as products that boost physical stamina and mental alertness. The primary types of energy drinks are: Drinks, Shots and Mixers which are available in the packaging forms: Bottle, Can and Others. By distribution channel, energy drinks market is segmented into: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Food Services /Sports Nutrition chain, Online Channel and Others.

Energy Drinks market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Energy Drinks market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

High Demand for Fast Energy Products

Consumption of energy drinks has been increasing dramatically in the last two decades, particularly amongst adolescents and young adults. Energy drinks are aggressively marketed with the claim that these products give an energy boost to improve physical and cognitive performance. A large amount of caffeine in energy drinks provides the consumer with the desirable effects of improved memory, increased alertness and elevated mood. Therefore, abiding by beneficial facts of consuming energy drinks is surging the demand and a significant increase in consumption of these drinks has been observed.

Energy Drinks Market Size by Region

The major consumer of energy drinks in the world is between the age group of 18-35 years which is rising the demand from the millennial population. North America is the major consuming market for energy drinks due to health concerns and awareness. However, Asia-Pacific is a growing market due to the changing demographics and increasing disposable income. Europe is an emerging market poised to grow at a healthy rate due to growing consumer adoption rate as a result of increased marketing efforts by key players. Children and adolescents are the main target groups for manufacturers. Markets in other regions like South America and Middle-East and Africa are comparatively smaller markets and are expected to take a rise in the coming years.

Detailed TOC of Energy Drinks Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Drinks

5.1.2 Shots

5.1.3 Mixers

5.2 By Packaging

5.2.1 Bottle

5.2.2 Can

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Convenience Stores

5.3.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.3.3 Food Services /Sports Nutrition chain

5.3.4 Online Channel

5.3.5 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Red Bull

6.4.2 Monster Beverage Corporation

6.4.3 Rockstar, Inc.

6.4.4 Coca Cola Company

6.4.5 PepsiCo

6.4.6 Arizona Beverage Company

6.4.7 National Beverage Corp�������

6.4.8 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

6.4.9 Living Essentials

6.4.10 Cloud 9 ���

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

