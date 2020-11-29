Endpoint Security Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Endpoint Security Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Endpoint Security market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Endpoint Security market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Endpoint security is a centralized approach for protecting all endpoints – servers, desktops, laptops, smartphones, and other IoT devices connected to the corporate IT network from cyber threats. The market is comprised of solutions that secure all endpoints in organizations, protecting against the threat, which includes malware and inbound network intrusion attempts. With the increasing number of mobiles and other touch devices, such as tablets and POS, endpoint security companies are designing software with increased management flexibility.

Endpoint Security market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Endpoint Security market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The BFSI sector offers high potential for the market, as it is continuously experiencing the regional, terrorism, physical risks, criminal networks, and modern threats. The rising regulation in the finance sector is further contributing to the industry growth.

– As banks and financial services innovate and introduce new ranges of services and delivery channels, like online banking and mobile apps, the increment of data breaches arises and this lead to the momentum in advancement in cybersecurity and physical security. Due to the latest innovation in analytics, ethical hacking, and biometrics, companies are fueling for robust cybersecurity programs, supported by levels of governance, risk, and compliance.

– To take full advantage of the endpoint security, enterprises need to come up with more efficient and comprehensive enterprise management solutions, like LAN. McAfee is working to drive security integration, simplification, and streamlined management for financial services firms of all sizes, by leveraging new cloud security, machine learning, and user behavior monitoring technologies.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– North America is the major hub for all the major enterprises in the world. The expansion of the retail sector and the growth of IoT are driving the demand for smart devices and mobiles in the region.

– Moreover, due to the rising penetration of smartphones and the increasing number of online transactions, the demand for mobile device security software is expected to rise.

– Therefore, cyberattacks in North America, especially in the United States, are rising rapidly and have reached an all-time high, owing to the increasing number of connected devices in the region. In this region, due to the huge adoption of digital platforms and the growing trend of workforce mobility, data breaches are gaining more attention.

– With this rise in smart mobile devices, endpoint security becomes prominent for the organizations in the region.

Detailed TOC of Endpoint Security Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growth in Smart Devices

4.3.2 Increasing Number of Data Breaches

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness about Cyberattacks

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End User

5.1.1 Consumer

5.1.2 Business

5.1.2.1 BFSI

5.1.2.2 Government

5.1.2.3 Manufacturing

5.1.2.4 Healthcare

5.1.2.5 Energy and Power

5.1.2.6 Retail

5.1.2.7 Other Businesses

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carbon Black Inc.

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Cylance Inc.

6.1.4 McAfee LLC

6.1.5 CrowdStrike Inc.

6.1.6 Trend Micro Inc.

6.1.7 Symantec Corporation

6.1.8 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

6.1.9 RSA Security LLC

6.1.10 FireEye Inc.

6.1.11 SentinelOne Inc.

6.1.12 Sophos Group PLC

6.1.13 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.14 Kaspersky Lab Inc.

6.1.15 Panda Security SL

6.1.16 ESET LLC

6.1.17 Fortinet Inc.

6.1.18 Avast Software SRO

6.1.19 Bitdefender LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

