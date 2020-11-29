Endpoint Detection and Response Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Endpoint Detection and Response Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Endpoint Detection and Response market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Endpoint Detection and Response market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

After the attacker compromises an endpoint, they laterally spread (East-West Movement or Lateral Movement) to other systems and accounts until they reach their primary objective. Protecting against every endpoint threat is impossible: hence, organizations are shifting their focus to fast detection and response through an EDR service. Once a threat is validated, these solutions take immediate action to contain the compromised endpoint(s), resolve the threat, and protect endpoints against future similar attacks.<

Endpoint Detection and Response market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Endpoint Detection and Response market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Data Breaches in Healthcare Industry to Drive the Need for EDR Solutions

– In 2018, the healthcare industry continued to be plagued by data breaches involving sensitive patient information, according to 2019 Breach Barometer Annual Report by Protenus.

– The largest breach reported in 2018 was the result of hacking of a business associate. It involved a North Carolina-based health system vendor that had its patient information accessed by an unauthorized party. Hackers gained access to patient information over the course of a week, affecting 2.65M patient records.

– For 2019, the largest data breach incident was reported by Navicent Health in March. It was a phishing attack in which the records of 278,016 patients were potentially accessed and copied by the attackers. A similarly sized data breach was reported by ZOLL Services, which impacted 277,319 individuals.

– As per HIPAA’s Data Breach Report, healthcare data breaches continued to be reported at a rate of one a day in March 2019,

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– According to IBEF, India’s IT & ITeS industry grew to USD 181 billion in 2018-2019. According to data released by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the computer software and hardware sector in India attracted cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows worth US$ 35.82 billion between April 2000 to December 2018. This calls for an increased demand for endpoint detection and response tools as the manufacture of hardware is set to increase.

– Moreover, growing technological innovations in China and Japan results in the growth of EDR market. According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), Computers and IT, terminal production in February 2019 was worth 95,371 million yen as compared to 85,564 million yen in January 2019.

– According to GSMA, the fastest growth of IoT connections is in Asia-Pacific from 2.8 billion in 2017 to 8.1 billion in 2025. Owing to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Endpoint Detection and Response Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Expansion of Enterprise Mobility

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Higher Innovation Costs

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Type

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.3 By Solution Type

5.3.1 Workstations

5.3.2 Mobile Devices

5.3.3 Servers

5.3.4 Point of Sale Terminals

5.4 By Organization Size

5.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.4.2 Large Enterprises

5.5 By End-user Industry

5.5.1 BFSI

5.5.2 IT & Telecom

5.5.3 Manufacturing

5.5.4 Healthcare

5.5.5 Retail

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carbon Black Inc.

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Crowdstrike Inc.

6.1.4 Symantec Corporation

6.1.5 Cybereason Inc.

6.1.6 Deep Instinct Ltd.

6.1.7 Digital Guardian

6.1.8 FireEye Inc.

6.1.9 OpenText Corporation

6.1.10 McAfee Inc.

6.1.11 EMC Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

